Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vivid Stage Offers Pass Options For Upcoming Season

Learn more about the lineup and ticketing options here!

New Jersey News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  

Vivid Stage Offers Pass Options For Upcoming Season

Vivid Stage, formerly Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering three pass options that offer savings and flexibility for its new season. This professional company will bring five productions, including several World and New Jersey premieres, to the stage in addition to two improvisational comedy shows, a holiday variety show, eight play readings, a cabaret and educational programs for teens and adults. As always, the Vivid Stage Resident Acting Company and their guests will tell stories that reflect our shared experience of being human with heart and humor.

Patrons will choose between the All Access, 12-show pass, or the 5-show mainstage pass. Each choice provides a 20% savings on tickets, and each choice gives the passholder maximum flexibility throughout the year. Passholders can choose their performances as the season progresses, and can change their dates at no charge up until three hours before the curtain.

All season pass types include one free guest pass to the show of the patron's choice, and return privileges. If passholders wish to see the show again with their friends, they can come back for free. Opening night receptions are now for passholders only; these parties, on the first Friday of each run, are included in all season pass options.

The five-show mainstage pass includes the following productions:

  • The World Premiere of Soft Animals by Erin Mallon: September 29 - October 9.

  • The one-woman play 101 Humiliating Stories by Lisa Kron and featuring Laura Ekstrand: April 13-16.

Also included in the 12-show pass are the following events:

  • Vivid's improv comedy team The Flip Side's fall show: October 22, 2022.

  • The Flip Side's unique holiday variety show: Saturday, December 3, 2022.

  • The Flip Side's spring improv performance: Saturday, March 18, 2023.

  • Four "Meet the Artist" new play readings each Wednesday in May.

The All Access pass also includes:

  • The Vivid Cabaret: November 12, 2022.

  • Four "Summer Solos" one-person readings each Wednesday in July.

  • Invited rehearsal for each mainstage show

  • 1 free concession item at each show

The theatre at Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible, and such access services as large print scripts, assistive listening devices, and audio description will be available by prior arrangement throughout the season. Performances will be held at Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901. For more information and tickets for any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, and visit www.vividstage.org.





More Hot Stories For You


Premiere Stages Announces Cast of SCAB, Running September 8-25Premiere Stages Announces Cast of SCAB, Running September 8-25
August 18, 2022

Premiere Stages at Kean University will present the New Jersey Premiere of Gino Diiorio's Scab September 8-25 in Kean University's Bauer Boucher Theatre Center (Vaughn Eames Hall, 1000 Morris Avenue, Union, N.J.).
Princeton Symphony Orchestra Season Opens With Violinist Anne Akiko Meyers And US PremierePrinceton Symphony Orchestra Season Opens With Violinist Anne Akiko Meyers And US Premiere
August 18, 2022

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra's (PSO's) 2022-2023 Season opens September 10-11 with the incomparable Anne Akiko Meyers performing Arturo Márquez' new violin concerto Fandango.
Gary Morgenstein's FREE PALESTINE Comes To Congregation Agudath Achim Of Bradley BeachGary Morgenstein's FREE PALESTINE Comes To Congregation Agudath Achim Of Bradley Beach
August 18, 2022

The first public reading of award-winning playwright Gary Morgenstein's explosive new play Free Palestine--a probe into issues torn from the front-pages of newspapers: academic freedom, political correctness, free speech, and the perils of parenting, all triggered by the firing of a Jewish teacher of Israeli-Palestinian studies for not being 'balanced enough'-will premiere at Congregation Agudath Achim, 301 McCabe Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ, on Sunday, September 4, at 7pm.
NJPAC Announces 2022-23 Season of Dance Including Premieres, Company Anniversaries, and Jazz CollaborationsNJPAC Announces 2022-23 Season of Dance Including Premieres, Company Anniversaries, and Jazz Collaborations
August 18, 2022

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) announced its upcoming 2022-23 season of dance including several anniversary celebrations and world premieres. The fall season begins with two shows melding dance and jazz music: famed Newark-born tap artist and dancemaker Savion Glover collaborates with jazz vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater (Nov 12)  followed by new works by New Jersey-based Carolyn Dorfman Dance featuring a live performance by renowned jazz violinist Regina Carter (Nov 16).
Opera At Florham Presents 2023 International Vocal CompetitionOpera At Florham Presents 2023 International Vocal Competition
August 17, 2022

Opera at Florham will present its 33rd Annual International Vocal Competition on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3 p.m.