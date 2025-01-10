Vivid Stage Honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. With Reading of THE MOUNTAINTOP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Sunday, January 19 at 4:30 pm, Vivid will co-sponsor a reading of Katori Hall's play The Mountaintop with Interweave and Saint John's Lutheran Church of Summit in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. The reading will take place at Saint John's, 587 Springfield Avenue in Summit. No tickets are necessary; all are welcome.

A gripping reimagination of events the night before the assassination of the civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. On April 3, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages outsiï»¿de. When a mysterious stranger arrives with some surprising news, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to his people. Katori Hall is a Pulitzer Prize and Olivier Award-winning playwright. The play will be performed by Nicole Callender and Jamil A.C. Mangan and directed by Daria M. Sullivan.

There will be refreshments and a discussion after the performance. We invite attendees to make a good will offering to benefit The Summit Interfaith Council Anti-Racism Committee. ARC works to dismantle racism by bringing people together to learn, engage, and transform. Saint John's Lutheran Church is wheelchair accessible. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, www.vividstage.org

Comments