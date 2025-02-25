Video: Watch the Trailer For DIAL M FOR MURDER at Two River Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch the trailer for Dial M For Murder at Two River Theater. The production must close March 9. The production stars Robert Eli, Olivia Gilliatt, Tony Roach, Triney Sandoval and Jasmin Walker.

Is there such a thing as the perfect murder? Planning one might be possible, but pulling it off… that’s another matter. Having discovered his beautiful — and very wealthy — wife Margot’s infidelity, Tony has plotted his revenge. But the execution of her execution might not go according to design.

Playwright Jeffrey Hatcher (Scotland Road, Wait Until Dark) brings an exhilarating new eye to the stylish thriller that inspired a Hitchcock classic.

