Video: THE SHARK IS BROKEN (Official Trailer)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a a first look at video of The Shark Is Broken, the Olivier Award-nominated play that brings to life the tumultuous making of Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, at George Street Playhouse. The production stars Jason Babinsky as Roy Scheider, Jeffrey M. Bender as Robert Shaw, and Max Wolkowitz as Richard Dreyfuss.

Co-written by Ian Shaw (son of Jaws star Robert Shaw) and Joseph Nixon, The Shark Is Broken imagines what went on behind the scenes when three of Hollywood’s biggest stars were stuck waiting on a malfunctioning mechanical shark. Directed by Peter Flynn, the play offers a 90-minute, no-intermission look into the actors’ clashing personalities, anxieties, and ambitions.

The creative team includes set design by Anne Mundell, costume design by Siena Zoë Allen, lighting design by Alan C. Edwards, sound design by Joanna Lynne Staub, projection design by Adam J. Thompson, and hair, wig, and makeup design by Jennifer-Reneé Mullins. Fight direction is by Jeffrey M. Bender. The production is stage managed by Christina M. Woolard, with casting by McCorkle Casting Ltd and production management by Christopher J. Bailey.

Comments