Video Flashback: Paper Mill Explores the Words of Mark Twain in 1997
Join Paper Mill on the set of their 1997 production of Big River for an interesting and educational evening on the life and works of Mark Twain.
The event is hosted by Susie Speidel and featuring performances by Catrice Joseph, Jayme McDaniel, Jessica Wright, and Ms. Speidel, with a lecture by Dr. Elliot Engel.
Watch below!
