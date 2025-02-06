Vadim Gluzman to Perform Brahms’ Violin Concerto with New Jersey Symphony

New Jersey Symphony revealed Lina González-Granados will conduct alongside Vadim Gluzman as he performs Johannes Brahms’ Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77.



The three performances will take place Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 7:30 pm, at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick; Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 8 pm, at Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank; and Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 3 pm, at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark.



Robert Schumann’s Overture, Scherzo, and Finale starts off the program. Composed in 1841 and often described as “the symphony without a slow movement,” the high-spirited melodies keep the music upbeat throughout the piece. The program’s first half continues with Mexico City native Gabriela Ortiz’s Clara as it sonically explores the relationship between husband and wife — Robert and Clara Schumann — in its five sections.



The program closes with Brahms’ Violin Concerto. A year after composing his Second Symphony, Brahms completed this concerto in summer 1878. Brahms’ friend Joseph Joachim, one of the great violinists of the 19th century, was instrumental in shaping the solo part of the piece.



Two pre-concert Classical Conversations will take place on Thursday, March 20, at 6:30 pm at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick and Saturday, March 22, at 7 pm at Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank. Concertgoers will be able to learn more about the music from Symphony musicians, guest artists, and other engaging insiders.



The concert on Sunday, March 23, will open with a performance by the students from the El Sistema New Jersey Alliance, featuring Paterson Music Project, Trenton Music Makers, and United Children’s Music Project.

