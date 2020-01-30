VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for MIDWIVES at George Street Playhouse

New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian's world premiere stage adaptation of his novel MIDWIVES opened this past Friday at George Street Playhouse.

Take a look at the new video trailer below!

When a major snowstorm breaks out during a routine at-home birth, cutting off all communication with the outside world, midwife Sibyl Danforth makes the impossible decision to perform a makeshift cesarean section and save the life of a baby. But when the blizzard clears and questions arise, Sibyl must then face a jury and answer for what really occurred that icy Vermont night.



"This has been one of the absolute most wonderful experiences in my professional life," Bohjalian said. "It is such a privilege to see MIDWIVES brought to life at George Street Playhouse with this cast, crew and this remarkable director."



The world-premiere production of MIDWIVES stars award-winning playwright and actress Ellen McLaughlin, who originated the role of the Angel in ANGELS IN AMERICA on Broadway. Her Off-Broadway credits include BLUE WINDOW and DEAR ELIZABETH. McLaughlin is a Drama Desk Award-nominated playwright known for IPHIGENIA AND OTHER DAUGHTERS, TONGUE OF A BIRD, THE PERSIANS, and more. Her work has been produced by The Public Theater, New York Theater Workshop, The National Actors' Theater, and others both nationally and internationally.



She is joined in MIDWIVES by George Street Playhouse favorite John Bolger, who previously appeared opposite her in GSP's production of OUTSIDE MULLINGAR. His numerous TV & film credits include "Homeland," "Orange is the New Black," "The Blacklist," PATRIOTS DAY, and PARTING GLANCES.



Rounding out the cast are Molly Carden (EMOTIONAL CREATURE at Signature Theatre), Michael Cullen (MALCOLM X, DEAD MAN WALKING, BUG, COBB), Grace Experience (Chris Bohjalian's GROUNDED at 59E59), Ryan George (title role in OTHELLO at Alchemical Theater Laboratory), Monique Robinson ("Younger," FAIRVIEW at Berkeley Rep), Armand Schultz ("Mr. Robot," Broadway's A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE and FROST/NIXON, OUR TOWN at Barrow Street), and Lee Sellars (WEST SIDE STORY and TALK RADIO on Broadway, "House of Cards," GROUNDHOG DAY).







Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You