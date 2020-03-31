VIDEO: Two River Theater's Literary Manager Taylor Barfield Shares Context For The American Century Cycle by August Wilson

Two River Theater's Literary Manager Taylor Barfield shares some context for the American Century Cycle by August Wilson, through the company's recent production of Radio Golf.

Learn a little about Wilson, Aunt Ester, themes of the Cycle, and more, in the new video.

Check it out below!

Two River has commissioned and premiered original projects including Be More Chill by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz, and Hurricane Diane by Playwright-in-Residence Madeleine George.

Two River Theater is led by Artistic Director John Dias and Managing Director Michael Hurst, and was founded in 1994 by Joan and Robert Rechnitz. We are easily accessible by car, train, or bus, with great restaurants, shopping and hotels within walking distance of the theater.





