VIDEO: The Women of MIDWIVES Discuss the World Premiere Thriller by Chris Bohjalian

New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian's world premiere stage adaptation of his novel MIDWIVES is set to kick off 2020 in George Street Playhouse's new home at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. Performances begin next Tuesday, January 21st. In this brief rehearsal video, the production's leading ladies discuss Bohjalian's gripping new play.

See video below!

Monique Robinson plays young mother Charlotte Fugett Bedford, Ellen McLaughlin is midwife Sibyl Danforth and Molly Carden is her daughter Connie Danforth-three women drawn together by an impossible decision to save the life of a baby one icy Vermont night.

Chris Bohjalian's book, which has sold more than two million copies since its publication, was an early selection of Oprah's Book Club and its 2001 film adaptation starred Sissy Spacek.

"MIDWIVES, based on the bestselling novel, makes a powerful and compelling new play," stated George Street Artistic Director David Saint, who is helming this new production. "It's a fantastic page-turner.

The world-premiere production of MIDWIVES stars award-winning playwright and actress Ellen McLaughlin, who originated the role of the Angel in ANGELS IN AMERICA on Broadway. Her Off-Broadway credits include BLUE WINDOW and DEAR ELIZABETH. McLaughlin is a Drama Desk Award-nominated playwright known for IPHIGENIA AND OTHER DAUGHTERS, TONGUE OF A BIRD, THE PERSIANS, and more. Her work has been produced by The Public Theater, New York Theater Workshop, The National Actors' Theater, and others both nationally and internationally.

She is joined in MIDWIVES by George Street Playhouse favorite John Bolger, who previously appeared opposite her in GSP's production of OUTSIDE MULLINGAR. His numerous TV & film credits include "Homeland," "Orange is the New Black," "The Blacklist," PATRIOTS DAY, and PARTING GLANCES.

Rounding out the cast are Molly Carden (EMOTIONAL CREATURE at Signature Theatre), Michael Cullen (MALCOLM X, DEAD MAN WALKING, BUG, COBB), Grace Experience (Chris Bohjalian's GROUNDED at 59E59), Ryan George (title role in OTHELLO at Alchemical Theater Laboratory), Monique Robinson ("Younger," FAIRVIEW at Berkeley Rep), Armand Schultz ("Mr. Robot," Broadway's A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE and FROST/NIXON, OUR TOWN at Barrow Street), and Lee Sellars (WEST SIDE STORY and TALK RADIO on Broadway, "House of Cards," GROUNDHOG DAY).

For tickets or more information, visit www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org or call (732) 246-7717.





