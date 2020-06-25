VIDEO: Suri Marrero, Former 'Young Elsa' in FROZEN on Broadway, Helps Raise Money for BC/EFA

ABC7 has reported that Suri Marrero, who most recently starred as Young Elsa in Frozen on Broadway, is now focusing her efforts towards fundraising for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Marrero shared the video via Instagram.

Check it out below!

Donate HERE.


