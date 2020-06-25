VIDEO: Suri Marrero, Former 'Young Elsa' in FROZEN on Broadway, Helps Raise Money for BC/EFA
ABC7 has reported that Suri Marrero, who most recently starred as Young Elsa in Frozen on Broadway, is now focusing her efforts towards fundraising for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Marrero shared the video via Instagram.
Check it out below!
Thanks @ABC7NY @SandyKenyon7 for having me on to help bring awareness & help raise money for @bcefa COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. . Link in my Bio to donate
A post shared by Suri Marrero (@surimarrero) on Jun 24, 2020 at 7:46pm PDT
Donate HERE.