VIDEO: Paper Mill Explores Murder Mysteries for Humanities Symposium Series
Paper Mill Playhouse has shared a flashback installment of its Humanitarian Symposium Series taking an inside look at critics and criticism.
Join Paper Mill on the set of its 1997 production of The Mask of Moriarty for a suspenseful panel discussion featuring authors Justin Scott and Carol Higgins Clarke, Executive Director of Mystery Writers of America Priscilla Ridgway, and Amber Edwards.
