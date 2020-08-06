Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Paper Mill Celebrates Lerner and Lowe for Humanities Symposium Series

Paper Mill Playhouse has shared a flashback installment of its Humanitarian Symposium Series.

Aug. 6, 2020  

Paper Mill Playhouse has shared a flashback installment of its Humanitarian Symposium Series taking an inside look at critics and criticism.

Join Paper Mill on the set of its 1995 production of Brigadoon. Hosted by Robert Johanson and Music Director James Coleman, with performances by Johanson, Lee Merrill, Joe Mahowald, and Diane Pennington.

