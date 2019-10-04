VIDEO: Making A

A new video debuted on YouTube this week featuring LAST DAYS OF SUMMER cast members Danny Binstock and Julian Lerner paying homage to a classic 1980s film.

Danny Binstock will play Joe Margolis in the new musical at George Street Playhouse, with Julian Lerner as his younger self. Performances are set to begin Tuesday, October 15th, with the official Opening Night on October 25th for LAST DAYS OF SUMMER, directed by Jeff Calhoun (NEWSIES, GREASE, BIG RIVER). LAST DAYS OF SUMMER features book & lyrics by Steve Kluger (based on his best-selling contemporary novel) and music by Grammy Award winner Jason Howland (LITTLE WOMEN).

Featuring Teal Wicks (THE CHER SHOW, WICKED, FINDING NEVERLAND) and Bobby Conte Thornton (A BRONX TALE), the cast also includes Will Burton (HELLO, DOLLY!; AN AMERICAN IN PARIS), Mylinda Hull (42nd STREET, DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS, "Fosse/Verdon"), Christine Pedi (CHICAGO, Forbidden Broadway), and Don Stephenson (THE PRODUCERS, TITANIC, ROCK OF AGES).

They are joined by a young cast featuring Parker Weathersbee (LES MISERABLES national tour, "The Long Road Home,"), Sabatino Cruz (Astoria Performing Arts Center's CAROLINE, OR CHANGE), Gilberto Moretti-Hamilton (SCHOOL OF ROCK national tour), and Jeslyn Zubrycki. Rounding out the cast are Junior Mendez, Julio Rey, Peter Saide, and Sean Watkinson.

In LAST DAYS OF SUMMER, Joe Margolis and his young son open an old box of letters that transport Joe back to his youth in Brooklyn and the summer of 1942, when young Joey and his best friend Craig are writing fan letters to their hero Charlie Banks, the star third baseman of the New York Giants. Amid the tumultuous events of World War II, Joey and Charlie forge an unlikely friendship that might be the very thing they both need. LAST DAYS OF SUMMER features a new score of big band sounds and jazz music of the era.

The Associate Director and Choreographer for LAST DAYS OF SUMMER is Paul McGill (HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH) and the production features set design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by two-time Drama Desk nominee Loren Shaw, lighting design by Tony & Drama Desk winner Ken Billington, sound design by two-time Tony winner Brian Ronan, and musical direction by Lon Hoyt (HAIRSPRAY, ON YOUR FEET!). LAST DAYS OF SUMMER is produced in association with Daryl Roth.

LAST DAYS OF SUMMER is George Street Playhouse's inaugural production at the brand new state-of-the-art New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC), located in downtown New Brunswick, NJ at 11 Livingston Avenue. Performances will run through November 10th.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director David Saint since 1998, and Kelly Ryman, Managing Director since 2013, George Street Playhouse produces groundbreaking new works, inspiring productions of the classics, and hit Broadway plays and musicals that speak to the heart and mind, with an unwavering commitment to producing new work. As New Brunswick's first producing theatre, George Street Playhouse became the cornerstone of the revitalization of the City's arts and cultural landscape. With its 45-year history of producing nationally renowned theatre, the Playhouse continues to fill a unique theatre and arts education role in the city, state and greater metropolitan region.

To purchase tickets (priced from $25 to $85), buy a subscription, or for more information about George Street Playhouse, visit www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org.





