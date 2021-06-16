VIDEO: First Look at Isabelle McCalla, Adrianna Hicks, Ashley Blanchet & More in Paper Mill Playhouse's BEEHIVE: THE '60S MUSICAL

Paper Mill Playhouse's Beehive: The '60s Musical, concluding the theater's 2020-2021 season of high-quality streaming productions, is available only to season subscribers June 12-26. Beehive stars Ashley Blanchet, Emma Degerstedt, Adrianna Hicks, Isabelle McCalla, Anastacia McCleskey, and Mary Kate Morrissey.

Get a first look in the video below!

Big hairdos and even bigger voices command the stage in this tuneful tribute to women who rock-the girl groups that made their mark on the music of the '60s. Featuring such hits as "My Boyfriend's Back," "Son of a Preacher Man," and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," Beehive chronicles the dramatic transformations of a volatile decade, told from the perspective of six young women who live through it.

Learn more at https://papermill.org/.