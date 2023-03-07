Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VACNJ Artists and Craftspeople Invited To ART + CARS

The event will take place on Sunday, September 17, from 10 AM–4 PM.

Mar. 07, 2023  

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) will partner with Summit Downtown for the return of the Arts + Cars, Summit's annual outdoor art festival. This year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever, featuring a classic car show, a stage with musical performances, activities for children, food vendors, and a beer garden in addition to the juried arts and crafts festival.

The event will take place on Sunday, September 17, from 10 AM-4 PM, rain or shine, and will be located in the heart of downtown Summit, allowing visitors to explore local businesses and the Summit Farmers Market while enjoying the festivities.

VACNJ is currently accepting applications from artists who wish to show and sell their work. The early-bird application deadline is June 20, 2023, and the final deadline to apply is September 4, 2023. For more information about Arts + Cars and to apply for the juried arts and crafts show, visit the VACNJ website at artcenternj.org/arts-cars-2023.

For 90 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been exclusively dedicated to viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art. Recognized as a leading non-profit arts organization, the Art Center's renowned Studio School, acclaimed exhibitions, and educational outreach initiatives serve thousands of youths, families, seniors, and people with special needs every year.

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, NJ. Gallery hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 AM-8 PM; Friday & Saturday, 10 AM-5 PM; and Sunday, 11 AM-4 PM. Please call 908.273.9121 to confirm holiday hours. Visit artcenternj.org for more information.




