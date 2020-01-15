UCPAC Presents KICKING AND SWEARING One-Act Festival

Join us for the 6th Annual Kicking & Swearing One-Act Festival from Thursday, January 30 to Saturday, February 1 at the Hamilton Stage! The festival will feature insightful writings that include original comedy, tragedy, satire, and sci-fi short plays.

The festival is presented by Mystic Vision Players and offers two evenings of separate plays. The first group of selected plays will be performed on Thursday, January 30th, and the second group will be performed on Friday, January 31st. The Saturday matinee, February 1st, will feature all the selected plays and more.

PROGRAM A:

4 Horses of the Apocalypse by Matthew Weaver (dir. Bobby Devarona)

All The Things by Scott Sickles (dir. Sherry Lilenfeld)

Closure by Kathi Troy (dir. Kathi Troy)

Coaster by Scott Mullen (dir. Amanda Thorn)

The Greater and Lesser Edmunds of the World by Scott Sickles (dir. Jerome Arthur John)

Just Desserts by Noelle Gizzi (dir. Jerome Arthur John)

Lucy's Greatest Scheme by Richard Fowler (dir. Sherry Lilenfeld)

Muy Caliente by Evan Krachman (dir. Nieves Ovalles)

Only Make Believe by Jon Heron (dir. Bobby Devarona)

Pings and Needles by Pearl Lee and Thomas Ryan Ward (dir. Jerome Arthur John)

PROGRAM B:

The Case of the Missing Identity by Richard Fowler (dir. Tori Clemens)

The Prince Street Story by Jon Heron (dir. Meredith Horvath)

The Ugliest Guy by Jon Heron (dir. Tori Clemens)

Violet's Avocado or Martha Goes Down by Thomas Ryan Ward (dir. Howard Whitmore)

Whispers In The Woods by Matthew Weaver (dir. Susan Shubeck)

A Hero by Jon Heron (dir. Lydia Szlasa)

Desperate Measures by Jeanne Johnston (dir. Tori Clemens)

Fade To White by Scott Sickles (dir. Howard Whitmore)

Mind Your P's and Q's by Matthew Weaver (dir. Jared Kelner)

Notes Over an Undercast Sky by Scott Sickles (dir. Howard Whitmore)

Orchids and Heat by Scott Sickles (dir. Jared Kelner)

Union County Performing Arts Center's Hamilton Stage is located at 360 Hamilton Street in Rahway, NJ.

General admission tickets can be purchased at www.ucpac.org/events, in person at the Box Office, or by calling 732-499-8226. The box office can be reached via email at boxoffice@ucpac.org.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You