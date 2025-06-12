Two River Theater Reveals Full June Lineup Celebrating Pride and Juneteenth

The theater will offer a series of free and ticketed programs designed to foster community, highlight diverse voices, and create space for reflection and celebration.
Two River Theater has announced a lineup of events for June, celebrating both Pride Month and Juneteenth. Throughout the month, the theater will offer a series of free and ticketed programs designed to foster community, highlight diverse voices, and create space for reflection and celebration.
From a powerful film screening with author and GRAMMY-nominated poet Kevin Powell to the return of the popular Pride on the Plaza event, these offerings aim to bring people together through dialogue, creativity, and shared experience.
June 14, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM | Free
A screening of Kevin Powell’s directorial debut documentary When We Free the World will kick off the month’s programming. The film explores definitions of manhood through the voices of 70 Black men across generations. A Q&A will follow, featuring Powell and co-producer Evangeline Lawson, moderated by Gilda Rogers, Executive Director of the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center.
June 17, 2025 | 6:30 PM – 9:00 PM | Studio A | Free
Director Brandon J. Dirden joins WBGO for a live on-stage interview discussing his work on The Price, the final production of Two River’s 2024/25 season, as well as his longstanding relationship with the theater. The interview will be recorded for later broadcast.
June 20, 2025 | 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM | Library | Free
A special pre-show gathering for LGBTQ+ audiences and allies will take place ahead of the 8:00 PM performance of The Price. Guests can enjoy light refreshments and community conversation. Performance tickets are sold separately; use code PRIDE for $25 admission.
June 22, 2025 | 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Lobby | Free
Families are invited to a festive Drag Story Hour hosted by Harmonica Sunbeam, featuring reading, dancing, singing, and creative activities. Designed for children 12 and under.
June 27, 2025 | 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM | Tickets $20
Two River’s sixth annual Pride on the Plaza brings music, drag, and celebration to Red Bank. Hosted by Lady Celestina with performances by Janae SaisQuoi and Volkie Leigh Versace, and music by DJ Lovelace. In the event of rain, the celebration will move indoors to Studio A.
June 29, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM | Lobby | Free
The inaugural Community Closet event provides essential items to local families in need, with contributions collected throughout the month. The event will begin with distribution to partner organizations and then open to the general public as a free community market.
