Tribute to Alvin Ailey's Judith Jamison Panel Discussion Comes to NJPAC Next Month

A special pre-performance event will pay homage to Alvin Ailey’s beloved Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison (1943-2024) with a panel discussion celebrating her life, work, and legacy moderated by dance critic Zita Allen. Ms. Jamison was an unparalleled force in American dance, a powerhouse performer, a visionary leader, and a groundbreaking cultural figure. Moderated by dance critic Zita Allen, the panel comprising of Ms. Jamison’s friends, colleagues and Alvin Ailey dancers will remember and be grateful for her artistry, humanity, love and incredible light.

Panelists include Matthew Rushing (current Alvin Ailey Interim Artistic Director and former Ailey dancer), Masazumi Chaya (former Ailey dancer/choreographer/Associate Artistic Director), and Sylvia Waters (former Ailey dancer and Artistic Director of Ailey II). Moderator: dance critic Zita Allen.

The event is on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 6:00-7:30 p.m. (prior to the 8:00 p.m. Alvin Ailey performance). It is available free to the evening’s NJPAC performance ticketholders.

