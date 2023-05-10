Trenton Downtown Association Announces Installation of Nine Seward Johnson Sculptures in Downtown Trenton

Walk through downtown Trenton, and you will find sculptures of people doing ordinary, everyday things, like reading a local newspaper or taking pictures.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Star Olivia Lux and More Will Lead RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 1 DRAG RACE Star Olivia Lux & More Will Lead RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Paper Mill Playhouse Reveals 2023 Rising Star Award Nominations Photo 2 Paper Mill Playhouse Reveals 2023 Rising Star Award Nominations
Video: Steve Guttenberg Is Getting Ready to Tell His Story in TALES OF THE GUTTENBERG BIBL Photo 3 Video: Steve Guttenberg Is Getting Ready to Tell His Story
Playground Theatre Project to Present LOST ANGELS at The Vogel Theatre In Red Bank Photo 4 Playground Theatre Project to Present LOST ANGELS at The Vogel Theatre In Red Bank

Trenton Downtown Association Announces Installation of Nine Seward Johnson Sculptures in Downtown Trenton

Nine works by internationally renowned sculptor Seward Johnson were installed in various locations in the heart of downtown Trenton on Thursday, May 4, 2023. These life-sized bronze cast sculptures, on loan from Seward Johnson Atelier through October 2023, celebrate "the familiar," a recurring theme in Johnson's work. Walk through downtown Trenton, and you will find sculptures of people doing ordinary, everyday things, like reading a local newspaper or taking pictures.

Yet, there is nothing ordinary about Johnson's work and legacy. Born in New Brunswick, N.J., Johnson, who founded the Grounds for Sculpture, is best known for such gigantic and iconic works as "Embracing Peace," "Awakening" and "Forever Marilyn," as well as hundreds of figures engaged in relatable, day-to-day activities.

"We received great support from Isles and Trenton's art community members for this initiative with Seward Johnson Atelier," says Bryan Evans, of the TDA Board of Directors. "We see this initiative as a way to add to a series of physical enhancements downtown and celebrate a community coming together around public art. We're leveraging this program to highlight Trenton's art community, encourage engagement across the city and attract more foot traffic."

Isles supported the Trenton Downtown Association by contributing $6,500 toward the art installation through funding from the Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit (NRTC) Old Trenton Neighborhood, a program from the Department of Community Affairs that Isles helps to facilitate in downtown Trenton, as well as through the Downtown Trenton Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP), which Isles coordinates on behalf of the City of Trenton.

"The Downtown Public Art Installations project aligns with our goals of continuing to infuse the arts in Downtown and developing the Creek to Canal (C2C) Creative District," says Chris Shimchick from Isles. "It also aligns with the Downtown Trenton NPP Stakeholders Group, composed of downtown residents, business owners, property owners and faith-based leaders, who reviewed and approved these funds."

The Trenton Downtown Association is planning a series of activities to promote the exhibition and engage Trenton's vibrant art scene. But, for now, they welcome the public to come downtown to see the exhibit.

"We chose locations in front of key areas, all within a short walk of each other, to encourage reactions and conversations," adds Evans. "People are posing for selfies with the sculptures and just generally having fun."

See if you can find all nine Seward Johnson sculptures on display in front of such spots as Starbucks on Warren Street, Mill Hill Park, the Lafayette Garage Plaza, Passage Theatre, City Hall and Maestro Technologies. And don't forget to tag TDA on Facebook and Instagram.



RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

MATILDA The Musical, Three Dog Night, Bruce Hornsby, And More Come To MPAC This June Photo
MATILDA The Musical, Three Dog Night, Bruce Hornsby, And More Come To MPAC This June

MPAC's 2022-2023 season comes to a conclusion in June with a variety of concerts and free events. The month kicks off with four performances of MPAC's spring production of Matilda the Musical June 2-4.

INAUGURAL NORTH TO SHORE FESTIVAL Doubles In Size For 2023 Photo
INAUGURAL NORTH TO SHORE FESTIVAL Doubles In Size For 2023

Hundreds of New Jersey artists will take center stage at more than 60 new events added to the lineup of the inaugural North to Shore Festival, the three-city, three-weekend summer celebration of the arts, film and tech slated for June 2023.

TyLie Shider Named Playwright Fellow At ArtYard Photo
TyLie Shider Named Playwright Fellow At ArtYard

ArtYard has announced TyLie Shider as the inaugural recipient of the ArtYard Playwright Fellowship, a new initiative to support mid-career playwrights and theater artists.

THE WOMAN IN BLACK and More Set For McCarter Theatre Centers 2023-24 Season Photo
THE WOMAN IN BLACK and More Set For McCarter Theatre Center's 2023-24 Season

McCarter Theatre Center has announced its lineup for the 2023-24 season, kicking off with Bulrusher in September. The season will also include The Woman in Black; Caroline, or Change; and more.


More Hot Stories For You

MATILDA The Musical, Three Dog Night, Bruce Hornsby, And More Come To MPAC This JuneMATILDA The Musical, Three Dog Night, Bruce Hornsby, And More Come To MPAC This June
Free MPAC ARTS IN THE COMMUNITY Concerts Return For Summer 2023Free MPAC ARTS IN THE COMMUNITY Concerts Return For Summer 2023
INAUGURAL NORTH TO SHORE FESTIVAL Doubles In Size For 2023INAUGURAL NORTH TO SHORE FESTIVAL Doubles In Size For 2023
TyLie Shider Named Playwright Fellow At ArtYardTyLie Shider Named Playwright Fellow At ArtYard

Videos

Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Axelrod Performing Arts Center (5/05-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Waiting for Godot
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/13-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (6/02-6/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Season Finale with Joshua Bell
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (6/11-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (6/03-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# New Jersey Ballet: Spring Forward
Mayo Performing Arts Center (5/20-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Donny Osmond
Mayo Performing Arts Center (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert with New Jersey Symphony
State Theatre New Jersey (5/21-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello Dolly!
Algonquin Arts Theatre (5/06-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Short Shakespeare: Macbeth
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (3/11-5/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU