Tom Segura Brings COME TOGETHER Stand-Up Tour To NJPAC This October

Renowned comedian Tom Segura will bring his new global stand-up comedy tour Come Together to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Prudential Hall’s Betty Wold Johnson Stage on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Following the runaway success of his I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour, which sold out over 300 shows worldwide, Segura’s Come Together tour offers an all-new hour of sharp wit, outrageous storytelling, and the kind of humor that has made him a household name. “This tour is bigger and blacker than anything I've ever done, but that name has already been used,” Segura joked. “Come Together gets the point across. Let's all come together for a night. One way or another we're going to make memories on this one.”

Segura is known for his hit Netflix specials Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014). His fifth special, Sledgehammer, debuted at #1 on Netflix in 2023. He is also a bestselling author, with his 2022 book I’d Like to Play Alone, Please praised by critics as “laugh out loud funny.” Off stage, Segura co-hosts several top-charting podcasts under Your Mom’s House Studios, including Your Mom’s House with Christina Pazsitzky and 2 Bears 1 Cave with Bert Kreischer, reaching more than 22 million listeners.

In addition to his comedy, Segura has appeared in films such as Instant Family with Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, and Countdown opposite Elizabeth Lail. His television credits include Workaholics, Happy Endings, and Comedy Central Presents.

With a reputation for combining biting humor with universal relatability, Segura continues to cement himself as one of the biggest names in stand-up today.

Tickets are on sale now at NJPAC.org, by calling 888.GO.NJPAC, or at the NJPAC Box Office.