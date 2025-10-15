Tickets to Jessica Vosk and More on Sale Now at BergenPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



bergenPAC has revealed two new shows for this season. Broadway star Jessica Vosk on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 8 p.m.; The Ten Tenors on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 8 p.m.

$39-$49-$69-$89

Best known for her star turn as Elphaba in the musical Wicked - first on tour and then joining the show’s 15th anniversary on Broadway - Jessica Vosk is a celebrated singer and actress known for electrifying roles on musical theater and concert stages. She made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2021 in a sold-out solo show titled My Golden Age and a triumphant return to Carnegie Hall in 2022 to headline Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration. She's been starring on Broadway as Jersey in Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen.

Vosk played Elphaba for two years and was featured performing “Defying Gravity” in the PBS Great Performances 50th Anniversary Concert. Vosk starred as the narrator in Lincoln Center’s 50th anniversary performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, reprising the role in 2022 at The Muny in St. Louis.

The Ten Tenors – 30th Anniversary World Tour

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 7 p.m.

$39-$59-$79-$99

Get ready, North America! The vocal wonder from Down Under, The Ten Tenors, are bringing their electrifying 30th Anniversary World Tour to your shores in 2026! After rave reviews, standing ovations, and sold-out tours across Europe and Australia, these ten talented and charismatic Aussies are thrilled to return to their favorite territory in the world.

Celebrated globally for their unique blend of soaring harmonies, dynamic stage presence, and genre-defying performances, The Ten Tenors deliver an unforgettable musical experience. This special anniversary show features a powerful mix of Classical Crossover, Neapolitan Classics, and Classic Rock anthems—all delivered with their trademark Aussie charm and vocal brilliance.

Fans will be treated to the group’s signature medleys, including three brand-new arrangements created exclusively for their North American audiences. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer, this tour promises an emotional, energetic, and deeply entertaining evening that showcases why The Ten Tenors remain one of the most beloved vocal groups in the world.