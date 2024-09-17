Tickets on Sale Now for Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo at Bergen PAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



bergenPAC will present The Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 20, 2024 at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

For over a decade, Theresa Caputo, known worldwide as the Long Island Medium, and star of the new Lifetime Series Raising Spirits, has shared her messages of comfort and healing with more than a million and a half audience members worldwide.

Known for her unique ability to communicate with those who have passed on, Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience brings Theresa face-to-face with her fans as Spirit guides her through the audience, and a full-stage video display ensures that everyone in the theater has an up-close experience regardless of seat location. Through personal life stories, candid humor, and intimate details about her gift to communicate with those who have passed, the beloved television personality and best-selling author delivers healing messages to her audience, reassuring them with the revelation that their deceased loved ones are still with them—just in a different way.

“The Experience isn't about believing in mediums. It's about seeing something life-changing” says Theresa Caputo. “It's witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030

Comments