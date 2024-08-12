Tickets for Eddie Izzard At NJPAC On Sale This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



British comedian Eddie Izzard, often lauded as one of the most influential comics for over 25 years, is set to make a triumphant return to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, a show that is eagerly anticipated by comedy fans.



Eddie Izzard, a comedian with a unique and deeply intelligent brand of humor, is one of the world's most respected in his field. His sell-out shows have spanned the globe, from Shanghai to Mumbai. His comedy, which delves into world history, historical politics, sexual politics, mad ancient kings, and even chickens with guns, is a unique blend that has garnered a diverse fan base that transcends age, gender, and race.



Five years after his last comedy tour, “Force Majeure”, Eddie made comedy history, having played 45 countries, including all 50 of the United States, and in four languages, making it the most extensive comedy show ever. Now, he is back to his roots with an all-new show that expands on his unique, surreal view of life, love, history, and his ‘theory of the universe.' Wunderbar is a delicious insight into the surreal and fantastical world of Eddie Izzard. This is an intelligent Bunkum of the highest order.



Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, August 16th at 10:00AM and will be available at NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

