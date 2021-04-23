Theater Resources Unlimited Anticipates A Return To Theater With TRU Virtual Audition Weekend

COVID really stopped the show. TRU wants to help get it started again. Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) announces their Annual Audition Event will be held virtually this year on Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 11am-6pm ET. Non-singing auditions will take place on Saturday from 11am-6pm and Sunday 11am-12pm. Singing auditions will take place on Sunday from 11am-6pm. For more information and to apply, visit https://truonline.org/events/audition-weekend-2021/.

The annual TRU Audition Weekend is a chance to be seen by over 50 theater companies, producers, writers, directors, agents and casting directors in one 2-minute audition! Some are producing currently on virtual platforms, others are preparing for the return of live theater performance. Download the application packet: AE21-Audition_Packet MASTER - read carefully, then fill out the application on-line here: https://forms.gle/QZ7Uk7Gym8AbQPBs6. TRU strongly encourages diversity - a range of 50 or more theater companies and indie producers are attending, with a range of casting needs. So yes, they want to see YOU.

The first 80 applicants were automatically accepted. Currently, TRU members and Equity members are automatically accepted, though non-members may join TRU with an audition/membership package. Others may also be accepted now based on a diversity of types, ages and ethnicities needed for the projects being cast. Otherwise, non-member applications will be passed in after the final submission date of May 12, subject to availability.

Submission Requirements:

• A digital version of your current headshot

• Professionally formatted resume

• TRU Audition application

• An email with all the information required for our casting sheets (see application packet for details)

• Payment

To apply: register and pay using the payment options in the bright red box (above left on your computer, or scroll to bottom of page on your other devices); then scan and email your application and headshot/resume to TRUActors@gmail.com - we must have everything (payment, application, headshot, resume, casting sheet details) before your application is considered complete.

Materials may also be mailed to: Theater Resources Unlimited/Audition, 115 W. 29th Street, Suite 1200, New York, NY 10001.

Confirmed companies and agencies in attendance:

Confirmed companies (as of 4/20/21): 4th Wall Productions, Abingdon Theatre Co., ALM Entertainment, Antonia Arts, Artistic Stamp, Banshee the Appalachian Musical, Blake Avenue Productions, Boomerang Theatre Co., Break a Leg Productions, Cooper Jordon Entertainment, En Avant Productions, Filmus, Inc., Goodlight Productions, Harlem Shakespeare Theatre, HME Productions, Hudson River Repertory, Jesica Garrou, Hungary Live theatre, John W. Engeman Theater at Northport, Killing Kompany Dinner Theater, Lina and the Crocodile, Mind the Gap Productions, Mixing It Up Productions, More Than Broadway, New City Music Theatre, New York New Works Theatre Co., NY Theatre Barn, Once Upon a Reality Productions, Osparations, Phoenicia Playhouse, The Players Theatre Short Play Festival, Ripple Effect Artists, Sacred Ground Productions, Speranza Theater Co., The Wild Whatever, TRU Voices New Plays Reading Series, Twice on Saturday Productions, ViOp Productions, vMHF Theatricals, West of Center Productions, Wildly Productve Productions, Write Act Repertory.

Confirmed Industry (as of 4/20/21): agents Valerie Adami (SW Artists) and Albert Bramante (Emerging Talent); casting directors Helene Galek (Helene Galek Casting), Wayne Chang (Wayne Chang Casting), Bob Kale (MKA Casting) and Scott Powers (Scott Powers Casting); managers Susan Campochiaro Confrey of CBU Management, Inc., Deborah Dotoli of AAG Talent, Evelyn Franciso and Lorna Rainey of The Talent Express, Bobby Holder of Bright Artists Management (BAM) and Bob Luke of Bob Luke Studios.

Your registration includes a free seat at "Meet the Coaches" on May 2nd, and at a required Virtual Audition Technique and Protocol session and/or Virtual Tech Coaching (you must attend one of these sessions) on various dates in May. The final submission deadline is May 12. Audition times will be assigned around May 14-17.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-eight-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-producing artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, goods and productions; presents monthly panels as well as the new weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.