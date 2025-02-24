The Prep In Little Silver Joins Forces With Teachers Rock 4 Teachers Benefit Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Prep, the leading professional track training studio for performing artists, has announced its support for the Pasadena Educational Foundation's (PEF) Eaton Fire Response Fund through the Teachers Rock 4 Teachers: A Benefit Concert for Pasadena Unified School District. The benefit concert for LA wildfire relief will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, from 2 PM to 6 PM at The Birdsmouth Beer, 675 Oceanport Way, Oceanport, NJ 07757.

The Prep's contribution aims to provide vital assistance to the Pasadena School District community affected by the devastating Eaton Fire. "We believe in the power of community and the importance of supporting those in need, especially when facing such devastating circumstances," says Jessi Clayton, Co-Founder/Co-Owner of The Prep. “Our hearts go out to all the students, families, and teachers facing this difficult time. Through our efforts, we aim to inspire hope and resilience, reminding everyone that brighter days are ahead.”

According to a press release from Teachers Rock 4 Teachers performers Uncommon Core, at least 300 school employees have reported losing their homes, with over 1,300 residing within the burn zone. Thousands of students and families are also facing immense challenges, including loss of stability, financial hardship, and the daunting task of rebuilding their lives. The press release also states that the funds raised during the benefit concert will directly support the PEF's Eaton Fire Response Fund, which provides essential goods and relief to the district's teachers, students, and staff. This support will help address immediate needs and contribute to the long-term recovery efforts for those affected by the fire.

Theresa Pittius, Co-Founder/Co-Owner of The Prep adds, “Our community here in Monmouth County is like a family, as is our artist community in Los Angeles. Not only is it important to us to be involved here at home with this benefit concert, but we've recently opened a studio in the Burbank section of LA, so California, and this region specifically, are very near and dear to us. It's quickly becoming our second home and we want nothing more than to do what we can to help out after these devastating wildfires that affected our students, staff and industry colleagues."

Band members from Uncommon Core recently visited The Prep to show thanks for the donation and of course received a quick “prep” session to get ready for the performance at the benefit concert with Bobby Cronin, one of the faculty members at The Prep and multi-award winning composer, lyricist, bookwriter, music producer, arranger, director, and educator.

The Prep encourages other organizations and individuals to join in and attend the Teachers Rock 4 Teachers: A Benefit Concert for Pasadena Unified School District.

Comments