The Newton Theatre Reveals Fall 2025 Lineup Featuring The Outlaws and More

The Newton Theatre has announced three new events for its upcoming 2025 season, bringing Southern rock, stand-up comedy, and holiday swing to the stage in Newton, NJ.

The Outlaws

Friday, October 3, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. (Doors at 7:00 p.m.)

For over 40 years, Southern rock legends The Outlaws have thrilled audiences with their triple-guitar rock and three-part harmonies. With hits like “There Goes Another Love Song,” “Green Grass & High Tides,” and “Freeborn Man,” the band continues to build on their legacy with new music and a renewed mission. Reserved seating: $58–$91.

Rich Francese’s Italian American Comedy All Stars

Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. (Doors at 7:00 p.m.)

Four national headliners take the stage for a fast-paced night of laughter in Rich Francese’s Italian American Comedy All Stars, featuring Rich Francese, Regina DeCicco, Joseph Anthony, and Eric Tartaglione. With over 100 combined TV credits, this dynamic quartet delivers stories of family, dating, marriage, and classic Italian-style irritation. Reserved seating: $52.50.

An Evening with Squirrel Nut Zippers – Christmas Caravan 2025

Saturday, December 5, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. (Doors at 7:00 p.m.)

Squirrel Nut Zippers return with their festive Christmas Caravan, blending vintage jazz, klezmer, and swing in a holiday show full of heartwarming ballads and high-energy tunes. Featuring selections from their acclaimed holiday album Christmas Caravan and other classics, the band offers a celebration that’s equal parts speakeasy and winter wonderland. Reserved seating: $58–$74.50.

Ticket Information

Tickets for all three events go on sale to the general public Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m.

A special members-only presale will take place Thursday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All performances take place at The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860. For more information, visit skypac.org.

