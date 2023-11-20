The Museum of Jersey City History presents Frank Hague's Jersey City: Yesterday and Today. Join the MJCH on December 2nd from 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM for the Grand Opening.

Spanning three decades in the first half of the twentieth century, Frank Hague's tenure as mayor saw profound and lasting changes to Jersey City's physical landscape, political culture, transportation sector, and entertainment culture. As democratic norms were challenged, innovations in health care and education profoundly impacted the lives of thousands. Come to the Museum of Jersey City History at the Apple Tree House this holiday season and immerse yourself in Frank Hague's Jersey City. Discover the legacy behind the Jersey City of today!

Grand Opening - Saturday, December 2, 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Special Holiday Hours - Saturday, December 9, 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

After December 9th, the museum will be open on an alternating schedule:

Saturdays and Sundays, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Tuesdays from 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Thursdays from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Note: Hours may vary through January 1.

See updated hours, updates, and ticket info at https://www.mjchistory.com/

The Museum of Jersey City History's mission is to foster an authentic sense of community by sharing the rich and diverse history of Jersey City. To open the doors of the Apple Tree House to create a welcoming community space and locus of cultural exchange for JC's diverse population. The Museum of Jersey City History is committed to launching a museum that is inclusive and representative of all of Jersey City, with its diverse population and many cultures.

This program is made possible by support from the City of Jersey City, the Museum of Jersey City History, and a grant from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a division of the Department of State, and administered by the Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, Thomas A. DeGise, Hudson County Executive & the Hudson County Board of County Commissioners.

The exhibition will run from Dec. 2nd through 2024 at The Apple Tree House, 298 Academy Street, Jersey City, NJ 07306. Suggested Donation: Adults - $5, Children, Students, and Seniors are FREE.