The Museum Of Jersey City History Presents FRANK HAGUE'S JERSEY CITY: YESTERDAY AND TODAY

explore frank hague's impact on jersey city's history at the museum of jersey city history

By: Nov. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Teaneck High School to Present Two One-Act Plays This Month Photo 3 Teaneck High School to Present Two One-Act Plays This Month
Ember Choral Arts Kicks Off 2023-24 Season With BEYOND THE BINARY Photo 4 Ember Choral Arts Kicks Off 2023-24 Season With BEYOND THE BINARY

The Museum Of Jersey City History Presents FRANK HAGUE'S JERSEY CITY: YESTERDAY AND TODAY

The Museum Of Jersey City History Presents FRANK HAGUE'S JERSEY CITY: YESTERDAY AND TODAY The Museum of Jersey City History presents Frank Hague's Jersey City: Yesterday and Today. Join the MJCH on December 2nd from 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM for the Grand Opening.

Spanning three decades in the first half of the twentieth century, Frank Hague's tenure as mayor saw profound and lasting changes to Jersey City's physical landscape, political culture, transportation sector, and entertainment culture. As democratic norms were challenged, innovations in health care and education profoundly impacted the lives of thousands. Come to the Museum of Jersey City History at the Apple Tree House this holiday season and immerse yourself in Frank Hague's Jersey City. Discover the legacy behind the Jersey City of today!

Grand Opening - Saturday, December 2, 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Special Holiday Hours - Saturday, December 9, 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

After December 9th, the museum will be open on an alternating schedule:

  • Saturdays and Sundays, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM 

  • Tuesdays from 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM 

  • Thursdays from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Note: Hours may vary through January 1.

See updated hours, updates, and ticket info at https://www.mjchistory.com/ 

The Museum of Jersey City History's mission is to foster an authentic sense of community by sharing the rich and diverse history of Jersey City. To open the doors of the Apple Tree House to create a welcoming community space and locus of cultural exchange for JC's diverse population. The Museum of Jersey City History is committed to launching a museum that is inclusive and representative of all of Jersey City, with its diverse population and many cultures.

This program is made possible by support from the City of Jersey City, the Museum of Jersey City History, and a grant from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a division of the Department of State, and administered by the Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, Thomas A. DeGise, Hudson County Executive & the Hudson County Board of County Commissioners.

The exhibition will run from Dec. 2nd through 2024 at The Apple Tree House, 298 Academy Street, Jersey City, NJ 07306. Suggested Donation: Adults - $5, Children, Students, and Seniors are FREE.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Tyreek McDole Wins The 12th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition Photo
Tyreek McDole Wins The 12th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition 

Tyreek McDole wins the annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition as part of NJPAC's TD James Moody Jazz Festival and Year-Round Centennial Celebrations Honoring Sarah Vaughan.

2
Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey to Present A MIDWINTER NIGHTS DREAM Next Month Photo
Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey to Present A MIDWINTER NIGHT'S DREAM Next Month

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) will conclude their 61st season with a slightly altered version of Shakespeare's most popular comedy A Midwinter Night's Dream. Find out more about the production here!

3
The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Elects New Board Members Photo
The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Elects New Board Members

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) recently elected two new members to its board of Trustees at the Art Center’s most recent annual meeting, held on November 13, 2023.

4
THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Comes to State Theatre New Jersey Next Month Photo
THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Comes to State Theatre New Jersey Next Month

State Theatre New Jersey presents The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:30pm. Find out more about the show and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Video
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
Epic Scores of John Williams and More! in New Jersey Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/31-5/31)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert in New Jersey Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
State Theatre New Jersey (4/06-4/06)
A Christmas Carol in New Jersey A Christmas Carol
Matthews Theatre (12/06-12/24)
Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich in New Jersey Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/14-1/14)
A Christmas Carol in New Jersey A Christmas Carol
Playhouse 22 (12/08-12/17)
Frankenstein in New Jersey Frankenstein
www.StreamingMusicals.com (6/01-12/31)CAST
Ibsen's Ghost in New Jersey Ibsen's Ghost
George Street Playhouse (1/16-2/04)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in New Jersey Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Mayo Center for the Performing Arts [Community Theatre] (1/26-1/27)
Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin in New Jersey Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
State Theatre New Jersey (6/06-6/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You