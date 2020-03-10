The Many Facets Of Feminism Explored In RESISTANT WOMEN: ART, EMPOWERMENT & ACTIVISM

Opening this Friday at the gallery in Merseles Studios, Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) Resistant Women: Art, Empowerment & Activism.

Resistant Women: Art, Empowerment & Activism exhibits work in a range of mediums, including photography, film, posters, and painting, all by Jersey City and area artists.

"Resistant Women speaks to diverse and divergent ways women have challenged authority, the status quo and norms," said Atim Annette Oton, Art Curator, JCTC. "This group exhibition showcases artists who utilize art as voice, protest and a means of communication to create change by artists and for women."

Resistant Women: Art, Empowerment & Activism opens March 13, followed by an Artist Talk on March 20 at Merseles Studios 339, Newark Avenue, Jersey City, 07302.

Resistant Women: Art, Empowerment & Activism artists: Leslie Sheryll, Monika Kalra, Kay Hickman, Janhavi Firke, Ian "Billy Bones" Murphy, Nanette Reynolds Beachner, Alpana Mittal, Rafaelina Tineo, Erin Kuhn, Beth Bentley, Jim Fallon, Antoinette Ellis-Williams, Jin Jung, Anna Kasperowitz, Gwenn Seemel, Frank Ippolito, Patricia Dahlman, Catalina Aranguren, and Heather Williams.

"Women are strong, resilient and nurturing," said Olga Levina, Artistic Director, JCTC. "Resistant Women is a marvelous exhibition showing the different ways women are bringing about change in society."

For more information visit: www.JCTCenter.org.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You