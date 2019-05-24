The Gateway Announces Summer Theatre Programming For Kids

For most kids, summer is the best time of year. For kids at the Jersey Shore, that means long days at the beach and nights on the boardwalk. For many parents, though, summer means finding a daycare or creating constant activities for your child while you're off at work or busy with other projects. The Gateway Playhouse has the solution for you!

The Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point, NJ (just outside of Ocean City and miles from Atlantic City) is proud to announce their summer theater experiences for kids, ages 8-18 at The Jersey Shore, Gateway to the Arts!

Gateway to the Arts is an intensive educational program that sets its goals above that of a run-of-the-mill summer camp program. Gateway to the Arts lives to create a program that will empower kids through theater. We will take kids from all different experiences; for some, this may be their first exposure to theater, while others may be seasoned veterans. With their experience as a starting point, we will work to allow students to develop a strong level of comfort in their own bodies which will transcend onto the stage. Our work over the weeks will build into the creation of a final production. Students will begin to recognize how the role of art, theater, and other activities can help them to become better citizens in the ever-changing world around them.

Divided into three age groups, our learning will culminate in fully staged final productions, A Disney Spectacular, West Side Story: School Edition and Shooting Stars Showcase.

The Musical Munchkins program, culminating in A Disney Spectacular is for students ages 6-11. Our munchkins will learn the fundamentals of putting on a production, explore technical theater aspects by creating their own props and learning music and dance through Disney's song cannon. Chelsey Jean Smith, a Cape May County native and graduate of Shenandoah University.

Meanwhile, the Rising Stars program geared for students ages 12-18 will culminate in West Side Story: School Edition. Not only will our thespians learn the iconic music, they will begin to explore the impact this 1957 musical has on the development of musical theater as we know it and begin to realize that "This timeless production is more timely then ever," comments the show's director, Philip Pallitto, a graduate of Wagner College and local English and Drama Teacher.

Shooting Stars, led by Broadway Veteran, Kelly Briggs is designed for serious teens that are interested in pursuing the performing arts as a profession. The class is designed to prepare students for entrance into College Programs and professional training. More in-depth training regarding storytelling and song interpretation as well as material selection will be a part of this program. Each Student will have one on one training with Broadway professionals. Shooting Stars with Kelly Briggs focuses on the Story Of The Song and choosing the proper audition material for each student and helping to put together a binder of songs. There will be a final performance which will be a cabaret/concert featuring all participants.

All performances will feature live musicians with Claire Collins, the Music Department chair at Holy Spirit High School leading the vocals for all productions with Karen Cleighton, Dance Teacher at Charter Tech High School recreating Jerome Robbins' iconic choreography for West Side Story. Katherine Friedman and Jennifer Gatewood are Production Assistants.

In addition to on stage opportunities for students, The Gateway will be hosting 2 technical theater interns who will work closely with the production staff in order to bring all productions and classes to life on the stage. "This experience is as authentic of an experience any kid will get ... I wish I were a kid again so I can enroll and take one or more of the classes," comments Pallitto, who is also The Educational Programming Coordinator for The Gateway Playhouse and grew up on Gateway's Stage.

Gateway to the Arts by the Numbers:

Over 200 Theatrical Productions

98 years of educational experience

6 National/Int' Tours

5 Broadway Shows

4 Certified Teachers

3 Summer Program Productions

2 Broadway Professionals

All adding up to "ONE" unforgettable experience

For more information or to register for any of the classes, visit gatewaybythebay.org.





