The Ben Shanblatt Trio, Walter Deptuch and More Headline Black Box Fundraiser This Thursday Night

This coming Thursday, December 22nd starting at 7:30PM, The Ben Shanblatt Trio and NJ-based comedian Walter Deptuch will start off the evening before Broadway's Danielle Ferland (the original 'Little Red' in Into The Woods) and comedian Mark Riccadonna (who just headlined at The Borgata) take the stage.

Acclaimed percussionist Billy Martin will also make a special appearance, with other guest performers also expected. Doors open at 7pm and tickets are $30 (general admission).

The Black Box is NJ's incubator of new and under-produced plays in partnership with world-class artists such as Eric Bogosian, Paul Schrader, Beth Henley, Craig Lucas, Neil LaBute, John Guare, Caridad Svich, Neil LaBute, and The Estate of Edward Albee. For 2023, we look forward to collaborations with Nicky Silver, Daniel Handler, The Estate of Sam Shepard, and The IB Singer Trust along with artists such as Craig Lucas & Craig Carnelia, Migdalia Cruz, John Lahr, Ken Levine, Ishmael Reed and Halley Feiffer.

Tickets remain on sale for a special fundraising event in support of The Black Box's 2023 Season of new and under produced works from world class writers and artists-in-residence at www.blackboxpac.com! The Black Box is located at 49 East Palisade Avenue between Grand Avenue and Dean Street in Englewood, NJ 07631, box office (201) 569-2070.

For further information, please contact blackboxpac@gmail.com, visit @blackboxpac on socials, and check out www.blackboxpac.com for further updates and details as programming continues to fall into place.