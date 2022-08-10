The American Vinyl All Star Band To Bring Star-Studded Performance To Seaport Pier

Rock n' roll's greatest performers will be bringing their powerhouse show to Seaport Pier on the North Wildwood Boardwalk as The American Vinyl All Star Band takes the stage for an exclusive one-night performance Saturday, September 10 at 7 PM. Tickets are on sale now at www.flight-entertainment.com

Featuring such music legends as two-time Grammy-Award Winner and Hall Of Fame Inductee Jeffrey "Skunk" Baxter (Doobie Brothers/Steely Dan), Barry Goudreau (formerly of Boston), Leroy "LRS" Romans (The Wailers/3rd World), Robert "Mousey" Thompson (James Brown), Tim Archibald (RTZ/ Peter Wolf J.Geils Band) and Danny Beissel (Featherborn/Fosterchild), this critically-acclaimed ensemble will perform a catalog of hits from each of his respected bands.

Special guests 80s and 90s cover band The Chaotics and the award-winning Laura Cheadle Band will open the show with two sets of high-energy, cover and original music. The two local groups will perform sets immediately following the "Pre-Game Party," which will be held inside the Dive Bar with live music from The Fitzkee Bros Duo from 5 PM to 7 PM. Dining reservations are highly recommended. Email info@seaportpier.com for reservations.

Fans are encouraged to stick around for the "After-Party" inside the Dive Bar as South Jersey's definitive, authentic, rock and roll groupthe Fat Mezz Band performs until close.

The American Vinyl All Star Band show, featuring the legends of rock, is being organized by Flight Entertainment and BONO shows.

The Seaport Pier is located in North Wildwood at 2201 on the Boardwalk. For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2190659®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fseaportpier.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

For more information about The American Vinyl All Star Band, visit https://www.americanvinylallstarband.net Follow @theamericanvinylallstarband