The American Rush Tribute: Lotus Land Comes to NJPAC October 9

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents The American Rush Tribute: Lotus Land on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

Rock out to your favorite Rush songs live with LOTUS LAND, the Rush tribute band-featuring the mind-blowing musical talents of Bob Chartrand (guitar, backup vocals, midi pedals), Mark Dalton (drums) and Chris Nelson (lead vocals, bass guitar, keyboards). This concert is sure to be even more meaningful for loyal fans after the passing of Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart earlier this year. Celebrate the legacy of one of the greatest rock drummers of all time with this obsessively authentic tribute.



Tickets to see The American Rush Tribute: Lotus Land go on sale Friday, May 21st at 10:00 a.m. at njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.