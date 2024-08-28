The Actors Studio Of New Jersey to Present IT DON'T MEAN A THING, IF IT AIN'T GOT THAT SWING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Actors Studio of New Jersey will present "It Don't Mean A Thing, If It Ain't Got That Swing." This exclusive cabaret event will take place at Forte Ristorante in Caldwell, New Jersey on Wednesday, September 25th and Thursday, September 26th at 7:30pm.

Step into a world where the golden age of American music comes alive, as New Jersey's top talent takes the stage to perform classic jazz standards that have stood the test of time. From the smooth rhythms of Duke Ellington to the soulful melodies of Ella Fitzgerald, this evening promises to be a celebration of the music that defined a generation.

The event will not only sooth your ears but also your taste buds, with a three-course Italian meal that will be served throughout the evening. Guests are encouraged to dress to impress and immerse themselves in the sophisticated atmosphere of the golden-age, where the combination of sultry food and swinging jazz will transport you to a bygone era.

This is more than just a show; it's an experience. Whether you're a jazz aficionado or simply looking for a night of great entertainment and fine dining, "It Don't Mean A Thing, If It Ain't Got That Swing" is not to be missed.

Tickets are now available at www.tasnj.com. Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary evening!

