The 2025 NJACT Perry Awards Celebrate Excellence In New Jersey Community Theater

The New Jersey Association of Community Theaters (NJACT) has announced that the 2025 Perry Awards Ceremony will take place on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at the historic Strand Center for the Arts in Lakewood. This annual celebration honors outstanding achievements in New Jersey's thriving community theater scene, shining a spotlight on the artists, volunteers, and productions that keep local theater alive and vibrant throughout the state.

Originally founded over 50 years ago by William Perry Morgan as the AVY Awards, the program has evolved into what is now recognized as New Jersey's premier community theater awards. While the name and structure have transformed over the decades, the heart of the organization has always remained the same: a dedication to celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, and community in local theater. Each fall, the Perry Awards bring together hundreds of theater enthusiasts to recognize excellence both onstage and behind the scenes.

NJACT is a fully volunteer-led organization made up of theater veterans and supported by over 275 volunteers across New Jersey. Together, they dedicate countless hours to reviewing productions, evaluating artistry, and identifying the most outstanding work of the season. The organization is currently guided by its board of directors: PJ Campacci, President; Elizabeth Rzasa, Vice President of Communications and Logistics; Alissa Valiante, Vice President of Production; Bill Fikaris, Treasurer; Lyndsey Rose Harper, Secretary; Marie Fiorello, Review Liaison; and Members at Large Rita Greco, Heather Tedesco Pasquale, and Dawn Zaleski. Their leadership, along with the support of the volunteer network, ensures that the Perry Awards continue to highlight the best of New Jersey community theater each year.

This year's ceremony will embrace the theme of "Gilded Glamour," inviting guests to celebrate in elegant style as they gather for an evening of recognition and artistry! The night will begin with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by the awards ceremony at 7:00 p.m., where nominees from across the state will be honored for their contributions to community theater. Tickets for the event are $50, plus a $2 processing fee, and can be purchased up until the start of the event. Tickets can be purchased through Etix here:

The NJACT Perry Awards remain a cornerstone of New Jersey's arts community, providing not only recognition but also a sense of unity and celebration for the countless individuals who bring live theater to life across the Garden State. For more information about NJACT, the Perry Awards, or ways to get involved, please visit www.njact.org or email info@njact.org.