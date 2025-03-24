Tanya Saracho's FADE to be Presented at Vanguard Theater Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vanguard Theater Company will present Tanya Saracho's critically acclaimed play Fade, running from April 4 to April 13, 2025. Directed by Dana Iannuzzi, this thought-provoking production explores the complexities of class, race, and identity through the unexpected bond between a television writer and a janitor in the high-pressure world of Hollywood.

At a time when conversations about representation, power dynamics, and social equity are at the forefront, Fade offers a timely and compelling exploration of these issues through deeply personal storytelling. The play sheds light on the tensions between authenticity and ambition, challenging audiences to consider who gets to tell which stories-and at what cost.

Fade follows Lucia, a trailblazing Mexican-born novelist who lands a job writing for a major television network. While navigating the cutthroat industry, she forms an unlikely friendship with Abel, a custodian whose quiet resilience and life experience provide a stark contrast to the privileged writers' room. As their relationship deepens, long-buried truths emerge, challenging the narratives they've each built around themselves and forcing them to confront the intersections of power, privilege, and authenticity.

Comments