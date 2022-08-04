THE WICKHAM WAY Premieres at the Hackensack Performing Arts Center This Month

Teaneck New Theatre will present the premiere production of The Wickham Way by Rachel Rubin Ladutke. This is a heartfelt, heartwarming play about the meaning of forgiveness, friendship, and home.

Liza Cooper, an up-and-coming folk singer, returns to her native Wickham, Vermont with her girlfriend Marti in tow. Liza fled Wickham ten years earlier, after a traumatic event on the eve of her high school graduation. She vowed never to return...until an important occasion demands her presence. Over the course of an emotionally fraught weekend, Liza wrestles to come to terms with her past, in the form of her estranged childhood best friend, Charlie, and makes significant choices about her future with Marti.

Because Liza is a professional musician, The Wickham Way features four songs by renowned singer/songwriter Lisa Brigantino.

The Wickham Way has been developed over virtual readings and workshops throughout the pandemic. It was one of 20 scripts selected (from nearly 700 submissions) for inclusion in the New Works Virtual Festival, a series of recorded celebrity readings to benefit The Actors' Fund. The NWVF cast consisted of Eden Espinosa, Tricia Leigh Fisher, Jenna Leigh Green, Adam Jacobs, and Stuart Pankin.

This premiere production will be directed by Arlene Schulman. It features Jennifer DeCelles as Liza Cooper, Jess Hope Katz as Marti Kaplan, Deke Stoklosa as Charlie Morse, John Fraissinet as Abner Morse (Charlie's recently widowed, acerbic grandfather); and Brooke Kaye as Shelby Cooper (Liza's quirky and empathetic aunt).

Performances will be at the Hackensack Performing Arts Center, Hackensack, New Jersey.

* Friday, 8/19 at 8 p.m.

* Saturday, 8/20 at 2 p.m. (talkback with members of the cast and creative team to follow the show)

* Saturday, 8/20 at 8 p.m.

* Sunday, 8/21 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 ($15 for students and seniors) and may be purchased at:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2189498®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.onthestage.tickets%2Fshow%2Fteaneck-new-theatre%2Fthe-wickham-way-53308?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WickhamTNT22/