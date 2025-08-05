THE NUTCRACKER and More Set for Kean Stage 2025–2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kean Stage has revealed its 2025–2026 season, featuring a vibrant lineup of Broadway stars, Latin and folk music, contemporary dance, family entertainment, and more. Performances will take place at Wilkins Theatre and Enlow Recital Hall on the campus of Kean University in Union, New Jersey.

The season opens October 5 with Peace, an uplifting concert from the multi-Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir. Other highlights include a solo concert by Broadway favorite Joshua Henry (Feb. 22), Isaac Mizrahi’s signature cabaret (Mar. 29), a jazzy Jersey Nutcracker from Nimbus Dance (Dec. 6), and Tito Puente Jr. with Eddie Torres All-Star Dancers (Apr. 11). Family programming includes Click, Clack, Moo (Jan. 24), Popovich Comedy Pet Theater (Mar. 7), and an immersive candlelit Celtic music experience (Mar. 15).

2025–2026 SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

Soweto Gospel Choir: Peace – Oct. 5 at Wilkins Theatre

A joyful mix of South African freedom songs and classics by Aretha Franklin, Leonard Cohen, and others.

Nella – Oct. 18 at Enlow Recital Hall

The 2019 Latin GRAMMY Best New Artist fuses Venezuelan folklore with modern and Andalusian sounds.

The Soul of Burt Bacharach – Nov. 8 at Enlow Recital Hall (2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.)

Bassist Mike Griot leads a tribute to the legendary composer with a star-studded lineup of vocalists.

Nimbus Dance: Jersey Nutcracker – Dec. 6 at Wilkins Theatre (1 p.m. & 6 p.m.)

A New Jersey-set, jazz-inflected twist on the holiday classic.

L’Chaim: The Jewish Legacy of Broadway – Dec. 20 at Enlow Recital Hall

A musical celebration of Jewish composers and lyricists who shaped the American musical.

Click, Clack, Moo – Jan. 24 at Wilkins Theatre (11 a.m.)

A musical for young audiences based on the beloved Caldecott Honor book.

Roger Peltzman: Dedication – Jan. 25 at Wilkins Theatre (3 p.m.)

A one-man play blending family history, Holocaust remembrance, and musical performance.

Good Witch Bad Witch – Feb. 7 at Enlow Recital Hall

Wicked stars Alli Mauzey and Alyssa Fox reunite for a magical musical evening.

Joshua Henry – Feb. 22 at Enlow Recital Hall

The Tony-nominated Broadway star sings soul classics, show tunes, and original music.

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater – Mar. 7 at Wilkins Theatre (11 a.m.)

A family-friendly spectacle with over 30 trained pets, comedy, and circus skills.

Candlelight Celtic – Mar. 15 at Enlow Recital Hall (3 p.m.)

An immersive candlelit Irish music experience.

Americana Women – Mar. 21 at Enlow Recital Hall

A toe-tapping celebration of country, folk, and rock trailblazers.

Isaac Mizrahi – Mar. 29 at Enlow Recital Hall

The designer and entertainer brings his signature cabaret evening with a six-piece jazz band.

Tito Puente Jr. with Eddie Torres All-Star Dancers – Apr. 11 at Wilkins Theatre

An electrifying night of salsa, Latin jazz, and dance.

Additional programming will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are available online at keanstage.com or by calling the box office at (908) 737-7469. The Kean Stage Box Office, located in Wilkins Theatre (1000 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ), is open Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.