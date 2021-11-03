THE NUTCRACKER Returns to New Jersey Foundation for Dance and Theatre Arts This Month

The New Jersey Foundation for Dance and Theatre Arts, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, has presented "The Nutcracker" in the North Jersey area for over two decades. This year they will return to the stage and celebrate their annual performance.

This exciting production is considered one of New Jersey's finest theatrical presentations. We are introduced to a musical theatre presentation of 1800's festive carolers on their way to the Silberhause Party singing songs of seasonal joy and merriment, with delightful dances entwined. Once inside the Silberhause home, the party guests enter, and the party begins. The children play games, and everyone enjoys dances. However: it all stops when Clara's Godfather, Drosselmeyer, arrives. Drosselmeyer - a creator of wonderful, magical things, has brought presents for all the children. Life-sized Ballerina Dolls and Tapping Soldier Dolls delight the party guests. Clara receives a beautiful Nutcracker, but jealous, Sabrina and Louisa steal it away and break the lovely gift. Drosselmeyer then casts a spell upon the broken Nutcracker changing Clara's world in ways she could never imagine. Astounding acrobatic mice appear! They wreak havoc and do battle with tapping toy soldiers in a ferrous fight with real swords! The Christmas tree grows to great heights. The Grandfather clock comes to life, and just when all hope seems lost - Clara saves her Nutcracker from the Mouse Queen. The Nutcracker transforms into the heroic Prince just as the snow begins to fall. The Prince and Clara meet and journey together into his fantastic Candyland. They meet Mother Ginger and her clowns. The Dew Drop Fairy with her candied roses dancing the glorious Waltz of the Flowers. And finally, the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier perform a Grand Pas de Deux. Everyone joins the farewell waltz as the Court pays their final tribute to the little girl who saved the Prince.

This year's Sugar Plum Fairy is an alumna of The American Youth Dance Company: Miss Livia Janjigian, now a professional dancer beginning her dance career. Mr Alfonse Napolitano of Parsippany - a graduate of Montclair State University, will perform the roles of Cavalier and The Snow King. The role of Drosselmeyer shall be portrayed by veteran actor Robert L. Kerstner of Wurtsboro, New York. The role of Clara will be shared by Sydney Smith of Ramsey and Mackenzie Giampietro of Wyckoff. Fritz will be performed by Kathryn Gruber of Ramsey and Mia Sabatelli of Ringwood. Vanessa Colaizzi and Emma Bushta of Franklin Lakes will share the part of Sabrina. And Louisa will be played by Isabella DiLorenzo of Kinnelon and Jeanna Carrazzone of Ringwood. The Prince will be played by Hailey Gruenler of West Milford and Soren Schwerner of Hewitt. Cast leads will include The Snow Queen: Ava-Grace Hahn of Ringwood. Dew Drop: Katie Muhleisen of Wyckoff and Alexandra Giakouminakis of Allendale. Marzipan Lead: Alexandra Giakouminakis of Allendale and Katie Muhleisen of Wyckoff. Arabian Leads Ava-Grace Hahn of Ringwood and Alexandra Giakouminakis of Allendale. Russian Leads Alyssa Dahdah of Wyckoff, Ava-Grace Hahn of Ringwood, and Haley Lindstrom of West Milford. The Spanish Corps will be led by: Delaney Roark of Mahwah and Brynn Mahurter of Wanaque.



Kick your holiday season off right with NJF's, "The Nutcracker!" Performances will be held on Saturday, November 20th and November 21st at Bergen County Academies at 200 Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack NJ. Showtimes on Saturday (11/20) are 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm and showtime on Sunday (11/21) is 2:00pm. All seats are reserved with ticketing as follows: $25 for Orchestra seating and $20 for all other seats. This season we will also be offering special group rates (10+ attendees) for all non-profit organizations (Girl Scout Troops, Non-Profit Senior Citizen Groups, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, etc.).

For more information regarding the non-profit organization group rate, please contact the NJF Office either email njftheatrearts@optonline.net or call 973-839-3022. For all other ticket purchases, please visit www.etix.com. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the venue the day of the performances.

For further information, please contact the New Jersey Foundation for Dance and Theatre Arts at 973-839-3022 | www.njftheatrearts@optonline.net