THE NORMAL HEART to Play at The Plays Guild of Leonia

The Players Guild of Leonia will present The Normal Heart. The show was written by Larry Kramer, and is directed by Claudia MacDermott. Performances run March 21 through April 6, 2025.

Larry Kramer's largely autobiographical play, The Normal Heart, depicts the rise of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in New York City from 1981–1984. The story follows Ned Weeks, a gay writer and reluctant activist who becomes an outspoken advocate for the “cancer” affecting the gay community. Ned fights to raise awareness and care for his dying friends and lovers while facing indifference and hostility from the gay community and public officials

Cast includes Jeff Parsons (Ned Weeks), Howell Mayer, Ryan Hicks, John L'Ecuyer, Peter Vaikornas, Jodi Reiss, Ronnie Carney, Joplin James Sell, and Colby Trembley.

Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2 pm from March 21 through April 6, 2025.

Photo Credit: Michael Seymour

