THE LIBRARIAN LIFE OF MARGARET HILL to be Presented by LoMotion Live

The reading will take place on Monday, June 23rd at 6:00 PM.
LoMotion Live will present a developmental reading of a new work-in-progress audio drama, The Librarian Life of Margaret Hill: An Audio Drama in Six Episodes, written and directed by Michelle Tattenbaum. The reading will take place on Monday, June 23rd at 6:00 PM at 1130 Knoll Road, Boonton, NJ.
Set during the Red Scare of the 1940s and '50s, this compelling historical drama follows Margaret Hill, a courageous librarian who leads her colleagues in a bold stand against censorship. As anti-communist fear escalates and book banning efforts surge, these brilliant and principled women face dangerous consequences in their fight to protect the freedom to read.
The cast will feature Rae Agwé, Michael Stewart Allen, Cynthia Leigh Heim, Amy Hutchins, Karsten Otto, Allison Posner, James Michael Reilly, and Jennifer Roszell
With live foley (sound effects) by Cynthia Leigh Heim.
Videos