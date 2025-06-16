THE LIBRARIAN LIFE OF MARGARET HILL to be Presented by LoMotion Live

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LoMotion Live will present a developmental reading of a new work-in-progress audio drama, The Librarian Life of Margaret Hill: An Audio Drama in Six Episodes, written and directed by Michelle Tattenbaum. The reading will take place on Monday, June 23rd at 6:00 PM at 1130 Knoll Road, Boonton, NJ.

Set during the Red Scare of the 1940s and '50s, this compelling historical drama follows Margaret Hill, a courageous librarian who leads her colleagues in a bold stand against censorship. As anti-communist fear escalates and book banning efforts surge, these brilliant and principled women face dangerous consequences in their fight to protect the freedom to read.

