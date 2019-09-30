THE GHOST TRAIN Opens at Cent. Stage Co.

Centenary Stage Company's professional theatre series kicks off with Arnold Ridley's classic thriller The Ghost Train opening Friday, October 4 at 8:00 pm and running through October 20 in the Lackland Performing Arts Center. All performances will be held in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center. Tickets range from $25.00 to $32.00 for adults with discounts available for students, seniors and children under 12. Tickets are available on - line at centenarystageco.org or by phone at (908) 979 - 0900.

First produced in 1925 and filmed no less than three times, The Ghost Train was a long running success in London and on Broadway. In Maine, near the Canadian border, there's a legend of a phantom locomotive sweeping through a peaceful village, leaving death in its wake. Despite a psychic station master's weird stories of a ghost train, the six stranded passengers decide to say the night. They soon regret the decision as ghostly and not so ghostly apparitions materialize and the ghost train comes barreling down the line.

Performances are Thursdays, October 10 and 17 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, October 4 at 2:00 pm; Fridays October 4, 11 and 18 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, October 5, 12 and 19 at 8:00 pm; Sundays, October 6, 13 and 20 at 2:00 pm and Wednesdays, October 9 and 16 at 2:00 pm. Adult ticket prices range from $25.00 to $32.00 with discounts available for seniors, students, faculty/staff and children under 12.

Centenary Stage Company also offers a variety of special ticket offers throughout the run of The Ghost Train. Thursday evening performances are a Buy One/Get One Rush Ticket Special when tickets are purchased in person at the Centenary Stage Company box office beginning at 5:30 pm. BOGO offer is not valid for advance ticket sales. For Wednesday matinee performances CSC offers a special buffet matinee for groups of 25 or more. Centenary Stage Company also offers a special $10.00 Preview Rush Ticket for Hackettstown residents for the Friday, October 4 2:00 pm performance. Preview rush tickets are only available for tickets purchased in person on the day of the event and require a valid I.D.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 pm and two hours prior to all performances. The CSC Box Office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in Centenary Stage Company news & special offers.

Centenary Stage Company's The Ghost Train by Arnold Ridley is sponsored in part by The House of the Good Shepherd, Heath Village Retirement Community and The Hackettstown Rotary Club.

The 2019-2020 season of performing arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, and CSC corporate sponsors, including Season Sponsor Heath Village Retirement Community, The House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.





