THE CURTAIN to Host Panel Series After RICHARD III Performances

The Curtain will host a series of panels and talk-backs with national political action groups and elected leaders following Sunday matinees of their all-new adaptation of William Shakespeare's Richard III (starring Andrew Sellon from TV's “Gotham”).



These panels are free and open to the public, guests include:



Sunday, March 15th

Women's March Creative Director Kim Parker Russell and Network Organizer Shawna Knipper.



Sunday, March 22nd

ACLU of NJ Executive Director Amol Sinha and Jersey City Mayor James Solomon.



Sunday, March 29th

NJ State Assemblywoman Katie Brennan and NJ State Senator Raj Mukherji.



Panelists will address the overlap between Richard III and the current state of American affairs, discussing how to get involved in the current protest movement and local politics, the resources available to the public, knowing and exercising your constitutional rights, how to protect your neighbors and your community, the history of activism in America, and more.



The Curtain's Richard III will begin performances on Thursday, March 5 at Nimbus Arts Center (329 Warren Street) in downtown Jersey City just steps from the PATH train. The official Opening is set for Sunday, March 8, with the strictly limited engagement set to run through Sunday, March 29, 2026.



As previously announced, Richard III stars stage and screen's Andrew Sellon (Mr. Penn, recurring on FOX's “Gotham”) as ‘Richard III', who is joined by Spencer Aste, Theatre World Award-winner Yair Ben-Dor (Prayer for the French Republic), Julia Campanelli, Gys De Villiers (Titus Andronicus at the National Theatre opposite Sir Antony Sher), Sean Gallagher, Malin Glade, Aaron Gonner, Brandon Jones, Max Murray, Christianna Nelson, James Rana (The Band's Visit, longest running cast member), Charles Friedrick Seacrease, Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Off-Broadway's Beau, Fiddler… in Yiddish), Jon Okabayashi, Joe Penczak, and Inez Vega-Romero. Casting is by Robin Carus, CSA.



Directed and Adapted by Sean Hagerty, the creative team for Richard III also includes William Ward (Costume Design), Ryan Randazzo (Lighting Design), Dan Gerhard and Ellen Fitton for Sonic Designs Inc (Sound Designers), Paul Birtwistle (Prop Master), Maggie Surovell (Voice and Text Coach), and Brad Lemons (Fight Director). The Production Stage Manager is James Steele. Assistant Stage Manager is Gabe Soto. Christine Cirker serves as Associate Producer, and Angelica Gorga as Assistant Producer.



Meet Shakespeare's mad crook-backed King as he murders his way to the top in this morbidly comic, blood-soaked classic. First premiering in 1592, this timeless tale follows one tyrant's ruthless pursuit of power and the horrific cost of his success.