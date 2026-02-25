Theater To Go To Present World Premiere Of IT’S NEVER TOO LATE At Kelsey Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theater To Go will present the world premiere limited engagement of the new musical It's Never Too Late, with book and lyrics by Lou DiPietro and music by Louis Josephson. Following last season's acclaimed staged reading, the fully staged production will run April 3-12, 2026, at the Kelsey Theatre in West Windsor, New Jersey.

A poignant and uplifting new work, It's Never Too Late celebrates the power of hope, reinvention, and second chances. The story explores the ripple effect of a brief encounter between two former lovers and how it profoundly alters the lives of seven interconnected characters. Each struggles to stay afloat while confronting the unexpected turns their lives have taken. With a rich tapestry of characters and a moving, melodic score, the musical invites audiences to embrace change and rediscover their authentic selves-at any age.

What makes It's Never Too Late especially compelling is the unlikely partnership at its heart. Written by Lou DiPietro age 95 and set to music by composer Louis Josephson, more than sixty years younger, the musical is the product of a collaboration that spans generations. Their creative partnership brings together lived experience and fresh musical voice, resulting in a story that resonates across ages and speaks to audiences navigating change at any stage of life. This unlikely collaboration creates a musical that bridges generations.

Lou DiPietro began writing It's Never Too Late in his 90th year. Now 95, he is delighted to share this deeply personal work with audiences and to prove-through story and song-that it is never too late to follow one's dreams.

"I'm thrilled to bring this musical to life in such a dynamic way," said DiPietro. "The themes of resilience and second chances resonate deeply with so many people, and I believe this show will inspire everyone who experiences it."

Theater To Go mounted a staged reading of this delightful musical last year to wide acclaim, and now is proud to present a fully staged production ofor a limited engagement at Kelsey Theatre in West Windsor NJ

Watch an interview with Lou DiPietro about the play: