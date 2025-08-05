THE BLUES IS ALRIGHT TOUR To Play NJPAC This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Blues Is Alright Tour will come to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Saturday, November 15 at 7:00 p.m., bringing some of the most powerful voices in Southern soul and modern blues to Prudential Hall.

This one-night-only concert will feature electrifying sets by King George, Tucka, Pokey Bear, West Love, Lenny Williams, and Theodis Ealey. The event promises an evening of storytelling, emotional release, and deep grooves that pay homage to the tradition of blues music.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

King George Rose to fame with his signature blend of R&B, soul, and funk. Based in Hopkins, SC, he quickly became a fan favorite on The Blues Is Alright Tour and earned national acclaim for hits like “Keep on Rollin,” “Too Long,” and “Leave & Party.”

Tucka—known as the “King of Swing”—began his career with Keith Frank & the Soileau Zydeco Band before launching a successful solo run. His “pillow talk” style recalls the grooves of R. Kelly and Barry White, with albums like Love Rehab and Forever King cementing his popularity across the South.

Pokey Bear (Wardell Brown) brings a gritty, soulful energy to the stage, known for hits like “Side Piece” and “They Call Me Pokey.” Originally a rapper, he pivoted to blues/southern soul and has since collaborated with Tyree Neal, Ms. Pat, and Cupid.

West Love blends gravel and honey in her vocals, channeling the Delta blues tradition into powerful, contemporary performances. Known for her evocative storytelling and guitar work, West Love represents a new generation of blues artists keeping the genre’s heartbeat alive.

Lenny Williams is an R&B legend, famous for classic hits like “Cause I Love You” and “So Very Hard to Go” from his time with Tower of Power. His music continues to influence today’s pop and R&B artists, and his voice remains a staple of romantic soul music.

Theodis Ealey is a veteran bluesman with a career spanning decades. After early success on Ichiban Records, he launched his own label and scored a major hit with “Stand Up In It,” which spent five consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip Hop Singles Sales Chart.

Tickets start at $75 and are available now at NJPAC.org, by calling 888.GO.NJPAC, or in person at the NJPAC Box Office (One Center Street, Newark, NJ).