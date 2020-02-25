THE BEST OF BROADWAY at Ridgefield Playhouse
The Greatest Love of All
A Tribute to Whitney Houston
Starring Belinda Davids
March 4
Loudon Wainwright III "Surviving Twin"
A one-man, scripted theatrical performance!
March 5
The Doo Wop Project
Featuring cast members of The Jeresey Boys & Motown: The Musical
March 25
Straight from Broadway!
The Jersey Tenors
April 3
Ann Hampton Callaway
Performs The Linda Ronstadt Songbook
May 1
Eight-time Oscar Winner!
Alan Menken: A Whole New World of Alan Menken
May 8
As seen of PBS
My Sinatra starring Cary Hoffman
One-man Musical Memoir featuring more than 20 Sinatra songs!
May 16
As seen on PBS
Under The Streetlamp
May 29
Linda Eder
Originated the role of "Lucy" in Broadway's Jekyll and Hyde!
May 30
As seen on The CW TV Network
Masters of Illusion
February 27
Magician Mike Super 2.OH!
America's Got Talent Finalist!
March 22
REZA Edge of Illusion
Bringing the most incredible cutting-edge magic
and grand-scale illusions in existence today!
April 19
