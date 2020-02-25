THE BEST OF BROADWAY at Ridgefield Playhouse

THE BEST OF BROADWAY COMES TO CONNECTICUT!

The Greatest Love of All

A Tribute to Whitney Houston

Starring Belinda Davids

March 4

Loudon Wainwright III "Surviving Twin"

A one-man, scripted theatrical performance!

March 5

The Doo Wop Project

Featuring cast members of The Jeresey Boys & Motown: The Musical

March 25

Straight from Broadway!

The Jersey Tenors

April 3

Ann Hampton Callaway

Performs The Linda Ronstadt Songbook

May 1

Eight-time Oscar Winner!

Alan Menken: A Whole New World of Alan Menken

May 8

As seen of PBS

My Sinatra starring Cary Hoffman

One-man Musical Memoir featuring more than 20 Sinatra songs!

May 16

As seen on PBS

Under The Streetlamp

May 29

Linda Eder

Originated the role of "Lucy" in Broadway's Jekyll and Hyde!

May 30

BROADWAY-STYLED MAGIC SHOWS

YOUR FAMILY WILL LOVE!

As seen on The CW TV Network

Masters of Illusion

February 27

Magician Mike Super 2.OH!

America's Got Talent Finalist!

March 22

REZA Edge of Illusion

Bringing the most incredible cutting-edge magic

and grand-scale illusions in existence today!

April 19

Click Here for Tickets and More Info!





