THE BEST OF BROADWAY at Ridgefield Playhouse

Article Pixel Feb. 25, 2020  

THE BEST OF BROADWAY COMES TO CONNECTICUT!

The Greatest Love of All
A Tribute to Whitney Houston
Starring Belinda Davids
March 4

Loudon Wainwright III "Surviving Twin"
A one-man, scripted theatrical performance!
March 5

The Doo Wop Project
Featuring cast members of The Jeresey Boys & Motown: The Musical
March 25

Straight from Broadway!
The Jersey Tenors
April 3

Ann Hampton Callaway
Performs The Linda Ronstadt Songbook
May 1

Eight-time Oscar Winner!
Alan Menken: A Whole New World of Alan Menken
May 8

As seen of PBS
My Sinatra starring Cary Hoffman
One-man Musical Memoir featuring more than 20 Sinatra songs!
May 16

As seen on PBS
Under The Streetlamp
May 29
Linda Eder

Originated the role of "Lucy" in Broadway's Jekyll and Hyde!
May 30

BROADWAY-STYLED MAGIC SHOWS

YOUR FAMILY WILL LOVE!

As seen on The CW TV Network
Masters of Illusion
February 27

Magician Mike Super 2.OH!
America's Got Talent Finalist!
March 22

REZA Edge of Illusion
Bringing the most incredible cutting-edge magic
and grand-scale illusions in existence today!
April 19

