THE BALLAD OF MULAN to be Presented at MCCC's Kelsey Theatre in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An original theatrical adaptation celebrating the courage, intelligence, and determination of one of China's most beloved heroines comes to life when the Huaxia Chinese School at Plainsboro brings "The Ballad of Mulan" to the stage of Mercer County Community College's Kelsey Theatre, Aug. 1-3.

This family-friendly performance is based on the centuries-old Chinese ballad "The Legend of Mulan," an inspiring story of a young woman who disguises herself as a man to take her father's place in the army. She becomes a formidable warrior as she fights and saves China, but when the Emperor ultimately honors her for her long and distinguished military service, she declines the position of high office he offers and returns home to her beloved family.

The ancient Chinese tale of Mulan is brought to life in a unique multi-disciplinary performance, enhanced by poetry, music, songs, dances, and Chinese martial arts to create a stunning performance, narrated in Chinese and English. Blending drama, humor, and traditional Chinese cultural elements, this visually stunning production promises to move and inspire audiences of all ages.

The diverse cast of performers from area communities include Olivia Fan of North Brunswick, N.J.; Xinman Wang of Edison, N.J.; Alexander Chen and Cindy Chen of Princeton Junction, N.J.; Pelin Daskiran, Selin Daskiran and Zherui Li of Skillman, N.J.; Catherine Zhu and Michael Feng of West Windsor, N.J.; Zara Zeng of Pennington, N.J.; Sofia Liang, Annabella Tian, and Austin Tian of Plainsboro, N.J.; Jonathan Yan of Franklin Park, N.J.; Anna Yao of Rocky Hill, N.J.; Chelsey Li and Eli Li of Monmouth Junction, N.J.; and Amanda Gao of Princeton, N.J. The production is directed by Marilyn Stoddard and N'Talia Wilson.