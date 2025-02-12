THE 44TH ASBURY SHORT FILM CONCERT Reels Into Manasquan In March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Asbury Shorts USA, New York City's longest running non-competitive short film showcase returns to the revered Algonquin Arts Theatre in Manasquan, New Jersey on Saturday, March 8, 2025 to present their national touring “44th Short Film Concert- An Evening of the World's Best Short Films.”

The first film blasts on to the screen at 8:00pm. This will be Asbury Shorts USA's thirteenth year bringing world renowned short films to Algonquin Arts. Diane Raver, Founder of The Garden State Film Festival, will once again serve as guest host. The short film concert is recommended for ages 16 and older.

Algonquin Arts is located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive in Manasquan, N.J. Tickets for the March 8th short film show cost $15 general admission. For all show/ticket info please visit www.algonquinarts.org or call 732-528-9211.

Combining classic short films with current festival winners, Asbury Shorts USA provides a rare opportunity for audiences to view global hits on a real cinema screen as opposed to YouTube, computers, or smart phones. Oscar nominated director Jason Reitman (“JUNO,” “Up in the Air,” “Thank You for Smoking, ““Ghostbusters Afterlife”) calls Asbury Shorts: “The best short film show I've ever experienced.”

The March 8th presentation will feature a mix of outstanding comedy, drama and animated shorts in a fast paced, eclectic lineup including Oscar nominees, “Best of Show” awardees from U.S. film festivals and international honorees.

Asbury Shorts “concerts” have been presented at: The Museum of Fine Arts Boston, The Vero Beach Museum of Art in Florida, Summer Stage in Central Park, The Charleston Music Hall in South Carolina, Director's Guild Theater in Manhattan, The AERO Theatre in Santa Monica, CA, Osprey Arts Center in Nova Scotia, Canada, Royal Festival Hall in London, U.K., The Leminske Theater in Berlin, Germany...to name a few of the prestigious venues where audiences have enjoyed these amazing films including 12 years previously at Algonquin Arts Theatre.

Algonquin Arts Theatre (AAT) is a 501c(3) non-profit center for performing arts, providing cultural enrichment and arts education for residents and visitors of Central New Jersey and the Jersey Shore through high-quality performances and programs in theatre, music, dance and film.

Located in Manasquan, N.J., AAT is an integral part of the Shore region, offering broad access to arts experiences across multiple disciplines. Deeply committed to education, AAT serves students of all ages not only through art and music instruction, but also through the unique communal conversation that exists between audience member and performer. A journeyman house, AAT features the work of young and emerging artists, designers and directors working alongside seasoned professionals. AAT provides a platform for local and regional performers to showcase their work and offers audiences the opportunity to engage very directly and personally in the arts, fostering greater participation and providing an engaging means for exploring personal and societal issues through the world of the stage.

