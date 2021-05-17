Swingin' Sunday Celebration Honored Frank Sinatra at The Columns

Frank Sinatra, legendary singer, actor and music icon, was honored at a special luncheon on Sunday, May 16th, in Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey.

Produced by Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications, the Ring-a-Ding-Ding tribute celebrated Frank Sinatra's award-winning film performances and his long musical career.

The swingin' 3 hour beachside gathering was held at the lovely historic inn, The Columns, 601 Ocean Avenue, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ.

A marvelous lunch, combined with live music and a fascinating chat by two guest speakers rounded out the afternoon.

Distinguished Sinatra scholars, Charles "Chuck" Granata and Dana Polan, shared stories and insights about Frank Sinatra and the songs he sang in a variety of feature films.

Charles L. "Chuck" Granata is a leading expert on Frank Sinatra. He is a writer, record producer, music historian and archivist. Mr. Granata is the author of 4 books, including the award-winning book Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording, which has been identified as one of the most important studies of Sinatra the recording artist. He is also the producer and occasional co-host of Nancy Sinatra's weekly radio program "Nancy for Frank" on Sirius-XM radio.

Dana Polan is Professor of Cinema Studies at New York University. He has taught about Frank Sinatra at NYU and has lectured about him at Ohio State University and Notre Dame. He is the author of 9 books in film and media, and the former President of the Society for Cinema Studies, and in 2003 was selected as one of that year's Academy Foundation Scholars by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Following the chat and dessert, Jesse Posa, a well-known and talented New York Sinatra impersonator, wowed the crowed with a medley of upbeat favorite tunes from Frank Sinatra films.

Russ Kassoff, a pianist who toured with Frank Sinatra and who is currently Music Director to Rita Moreno, was also a special guest for the occasion.