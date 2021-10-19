Swingin' Holiday Chat With Sinatra Scholars Will Be Held at the Nassau Inn Next Month

Producer Karen Morris, of Sand Castle Communications and The Rat Pack Music Alliance, swings into the holiday season with a joyous tribute to the iconic singer and Academy award-winning performer, Mr. Frank Sinatra.

Mark your calendar to enjoy this festive event on Sunday, November 7th, at the historic Nassau Inn, 10 Palmer Square, Princeton, NJ, 08542, starting promptly at 11:00am until 2:00pm

The merry-making begins with a fascinating talk by two extraordinary guest speakers, Charles L. Granata and Dana Polan.

Both distinguished Sinatra authorities, Mr. Granata and Mr. Polan will discuss Frank Sinatra, the man and his music.Charles L. "Chuck" Granata is a leading expert on Frank Sinatra. He is a writer, record producer, music historian and archivist. Mr. Granata is the author of 4 books, including the award-winning book Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording, which has been identified as one of the most important studies of Sinatra the recording artist. He is also the producer and occasional co-host of Nancy Sinatra's weekly radio program "Nancy for Frank" on Sirius-XM radio.Dana Polan is Professor of Cinema Studies at New York University. He has taught about Frank Sinatra at NYU and has lectured about him at Ohio State University and Notre Dame. He is the author of 9 books in film and media, including The Sopranos, Julia Child's The French Chef, and Scenes of Instruction: The Beginnings of the U.S. Study of Film. He is the former President of the Society for Cinema Studies, and in 2003 was selected as one of that year's Academy Foundation Scholars by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Mr. Polan's newest book is Dreams of Flight: The Great Escape in American Film and Culture just published by the University of California Press.Karen Morris has been producing musical events over the past few years. She recently asked guest speaker, NYU Professor Dana Polan, his thoughts about Frank Sinatra.

"Frank Sinatra is an - if not, the - iconic figure of the 20th century (and we continue to hear his voice, in bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and on and on as a resonant background soundtrack to our lives). His creative efforts resonated across media from records to live performance, from film to television (including, for the latter, several adaptations of Broadway shows). Chuck (Granata) and I relish our public conversations about Sinatra and look forward in this upcoming event to chatting about how he inhabited the songs he performed and made them irreducibly his own."

In addition to the marvelous chat, a delicious breakfast buffet will be served, followed by live musical entertainment!

Attendees will enjoy a trio of talented singers who will perform a variety of songs made popular by Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

A surprise guest star makes an exciting appearance. Could it be Marilyn Monroe? Attendees won't want to miss this!

For those driving to the event, please note that parking garages within Palmer Square near the Nassau Inn are located on Chambers Street and Hulfish Street. For GPS, use 25 Chambers Street or 11 Hulfish Street, Princeton, NJ, 08542.

Tickets are on sale now and are required to enter the event. For ticket info, link and code, contact Karen Morris atsand3737@gmail.com