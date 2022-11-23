Surflight's Presents Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS, December 3-18

Surflight Theatre, after a terrific summer and fall season is now thrilled to be presenting the festive and beloved musical White Christmas from December 3-18th. With spectacular tap dancing and a dazzling score featuring well-known standards including "Blue Skies," "I Love A Piano," "How Deep Is the Ocean", "Count Your Blessings" and the perennial title song, White Christmas is an uplifting musical perfect to bring joy in the Holiday Season.

Paula Hammons Sloan directs and choreographs. Ms. Sloan also serves Surflight as resident Director and Choreographer, Director of Education and General Manager. Musical Direction by Ricky Pope, Costume Design by Larissa Almanza, Sound Design by Ian Wehrle, Lighting Design by Anthony Marinaro.

Featuring a talented cast of Surflight alumni as well as new faces such as Noah Lyon as Bob Wallace (seen all summer uncluding Anatoly in Chess and Warner in Legally Blonde), Jacob Lill as Phil Davis (featured dancer in several shows in the 2022 Season). Joining us from the tour of Summer is Sara Shomgard as Judy Haines and playing her sister Betty will be Christa Steiner last seen as Florence Vassey in Chess. Returning is award winning cabaret singer Alison Nusbaum as Martha, seen this summer as Tammy in Escape to Margaritaville, and Grandma in Adaams Family among others, and retired Brigadier General Rick O'Meara playing General Waverly. Favorites Ashley Rubin and Katie Van Horn with play Rita and Rhoda. Luli Mitchell seen as Tessie in Surflight's Annie will be Susan Waverly.

Rounding out the cast will be: Emma Alteri, Mike Brennan, Broderick O/Neal, Ben Butters, Mackenzie Farrell, Ellie Kalley, Blair Lindsey, Matt Lowther, Robert MacDonell, Patrick Murray, Brennan Chase Parker, Tim Steiner

December 3-18

Surflight Theatre

201 Engleside Ave.

Beach Haven, NJ 08008

Tickets: Adults- $41.00; Children 12 and Under- $31.00

To purchase tickets; go to www.surflight.org, or call (609)492-9477

Group pricing available with or without included meal.